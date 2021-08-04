City of Ann Arbor announces new equitable engagement committee

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The City of Ann Arbor has introduced which community members will help the city improve inclusivity in how it functions.

Those on the Ann Arbor Equitable Engagement Steering Committee will define equity and equitable engagement and create ways to represent more community voices.

Thirty individuals were chosen out of approximately 80 applicants, the city said.

Members will connect local organizations and the community, help develop a community engagement strategy and shape how the city moves towards more equitable engagement.

Committee meetings will be open to the public. A meeting schedule has not yet been released.

Ann Arbor Equitable Engagement Steering Committee members include:

Noorunnissa Abbasi

Regina Addington

Devon Akmon

Charissa Bass

Briana Carpenter

Diana Cass

Ashley Chang

Dandan Chen

Laura Custodio

Deborah Dean-Ware

Ebbin Dotson

Amtheyst Floyd

Daisy Freitas

Lewis A. Gossage

Jamila James

Donna Rich Kaplowitz

Maryam Khodadost

Neeki RAD

Chloe Root

Bilal Saeed

Isha Savi

Ace Sickels

Juliet Slutzker

Kathleen Toplin

Andre Watson

Matt Weber

Terra Webster

Jacquelyn West

Arthur L. Williams

Wendy Woods

Learn more about committee members here and about the Ann Arbor Equitable Engagement Steering Committee here.