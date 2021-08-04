City of Ann Arbor announces new equitable engagement committee

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The City of Ann Arbor has introduced which community members will help the city improve inclusivity in how it functions.
Those on the Ann Arbor Equitable Engagement Steering Committee will define equity and equitable engagement and create ways to represent more community voices.
Thirty individuals were chosen out of approximately 80 applicants, the city said.
Members will connect local organizations and the community, help develop a community engagement strategy and shape how the city moves towards more equitable engagement.
Committee meetings will be open to the public. A meeting schedule has not yet been released.
Ann Arbor Equitable Engagement Steering Committee members include:
- Noorunnissa Abbasi
- Regina Addington
- Devon Akmon
- Charissa Bass
- Briana Carpenter
- Diana Cass
- Ashley Chang
- Dandan Chen
- Laura Custodio
- Deborah Dean-Ware
- Ebbin Dotson
- Amtheyst Floyd
- Daisy Freitas
- Lewis A. Gossage
- Jamila James
- Donna Rich Kaplowitz
- Maryam Khodadost
- Neeki RAD
- Chloe Root
- Bilal Saeed
- Isha Savi
- Ace Sickels
- Juliet Slutzker
- Kathleen Toplin
- Andre Watson
- Matt Weber
- Terra Webster
- Jacquelyn West
- Arthur L. Williams
- Wendy Woods
Learn more about committee members here and about the Ann Arbor Equitable Engagement Steering Committee here.