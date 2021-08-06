Gutman Gallery in Ann Arbor to kick off new exhibition with reception on Aug. 13

ANN ARBOR – The Guild of Artists & Artisans will be launching a new all media exhibition in Gutman Gallery on Aug. 13 titled “HOME.”

The exhibit, which runs through Sept. 25, will feature art that explores the many meanings of home.

From 4-6 p.m. on the 13th, Gutman Gallery will host a socially distanced reception for gallery patrons and community members. Some artists will be in attendance and live music will be performed by local musician Koro Kouyate.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Gutman Gallery is currently closed through Aug. 12 and will reopen to the public on Aug. 13. It will also return to regular business hours from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

“HOME” will feature 31 works from 22 artists, varying from mixed media paintings to sculptures and more. The exhibition was juried by Sue Ann Round, who from 2001-2020 was both the owner and director of the Michigan Artists Gallery.

Participating artists include:

Barbara Melnik Carson

Laura Cavanagh

Payton Cook

Branislava Dragovik

Claudia Hershman

Steph Joy Hogan

Joan Painter-Jones

Scotty Jones

Esther Kirshenbaum

Mike Kroll

Laila Kujala

James Parker

Armando Pedroso

Jesse Richard

Gayle Sanchirico

Leanne Schnepp

Rufus Snoddy

Betsy Stecker

Karyn Stetz

Pamela Stoddard

Wendy Wernet

Courtney Wollet

The Guild asks all visitors to wear masks while inside the gallery. Masks will be provided for those who need them. Surfaces are wiped down regularly, hand sanitizer stations are set up throughout the space and touchless payments are available to provide for a safe viewing and shopping experience.

Gutman Gallery is located at 118 N. Fourth Ave.

For more information, visit: www.gutmangallery.com