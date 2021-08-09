U.S. News & World Report: Ann Arbor best place to live in Michigan

Visitors and artist booths in front of the Michigan Theater during the 2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The best place to live in Michigan is Ann Arbor, according to a new list from U.S. News & World Report.

The university town took the top spot by besting other major Michigan metro areas, including Lansing, Grand Rapids and Detroit.

To make its 2021-2022 “Best Places to Live” rankings, U.S. News looked at data and public opinions about 150 metropolitan areas around the United States. Information was put in five categories; quality of life, net migration, local job market, value of living and the desirability of each area.

As the No. 1 city in Michigan, Ann Arbor receives an overall score of 7.2. It gets a “quality of life” score of 8.4, “job market” score of 7.5, and a 7, 6.1 and 5.9 in “value,” “desirability” and “net migration,” respectively.

Tree Town is also named on lists for Best Places to Retire, Best Places to Live and Safest Places to Live.

Here are Michigan’s top six cities:

Ann Arbor Grand Rapids Kalamazoo Lansing Detroit Flint

Find more information about the ranking methodology here.