City of Ann Arbor opens relief station at Pioneer High School for those without power

ANN ARBOR – With thousands experiencing power outages due to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday and sweltering temperatures tipping into the 90s, the city of Ann Arbor announced it is opening a relief station for community members at Pioneer High School.

The station opened on Thursday at 3 p.m. and will be open to 8 p.m. Friday hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekend hours will be determined based upon public need.

Masks are required to enter and light snacks, water and charging stations for electronic devices will be provided.

Washtenaw County was one of the hardest hit areas and is experienced significant power outages and storm damage.

The A2 Relief Station can be accessed from the Stadium Boulevard entrance of the high school. Visitors are asked to use the staff/visitor parking spaces.

Pioneer High School is located at 601 W. Stadium Boulevard.