Washtenaw County: More than 70% of residents have had one shot of COVID vaccine

A woman receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Eastern Michigan University's campus.

ANN ARBOR – The Washtenaw County Health Department announced on Wednesday that it has surpassed its goal of getting at least 70% of residents vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Health Department shared that more than 70% of residents age 16 and up have now received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Here’s how the numbers break down by age group as of Aug. 10:

Residents 12-64 years old

At least one dose: 65.8%

Completed series: 61.2%

Residents 65 years and older

At least one dose: 90.8%

Completed series: 88.4%

Residents 16 years and older

At least one dose: 70.3%

Completed series: 66.1%

Residents of all ages (as of Aug. 9)

Completed series: 57.7%

The Health Department also announced it has seen a rise in visitors to its various vaccine clinics.

“Cases remain high and the Delta variant is circulating, but the good news is that vaccines provide significant protection against severe illness and death,” the department wrote in a social media post.