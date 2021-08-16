Cloudy icon
All About Ann Arbor

City of Ann Arbor hiring for multiple positions at Mack Indoor Pool

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

A swim instructor teaches a young student in December 2015.
ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation recently announced it is hiring at Mack Indoor Pool.

According to the city’s job opportunities website, it is currently hiring for the following positions:

  • Head Neighborhood Swim Coach
  • Swim Instructor
  • Masters Swim Program Coordinator
  • Lifeguard
  • Cashier
  • Masters Swim Coach

All positions are part time and some positions have more than one opening.

Swim instructors may lead group classes as well as individual lessons for swimmers of all ages.

For more information, including duties and starting hourly rates, click here.

Mack Indoor Pool is located at 715 Brooks St.

