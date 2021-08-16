City of Ann Arbor hiring for multiple positions at Mack Indoor Pool

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation recently announced it is hiring at Mack Indoor Pool.

According to the city’s job opportunities website, it is currently hiring for the following positions:

Head Neighborhood Swim Coach

Swim Instructor

Masters Swim Program Coordinator

Lifeguard

Cashier

Masters Swim Coach

All positions are part time and some positions have more than one opening.

Swim instructors may lead group classes as well as individual lessons for swimmers of all ages.

For more information, including duties and starting hourly rates, click here.

Mack Indoor Pool is located at 715 Brooks St.