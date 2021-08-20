Roeda Studio announces closure of Ann Arbor store

ANN ARBOR – Arts and home boutique Roeda Studio announced it will be closing its Ann Arbor location by the end of the year in a social media post on Friday.

Known for its made-in-Michigan magnetic photo frames and wall art, Roeda Studio has been bringing color and whimsy to downtown’s Main Street for the past 17 years.

“Our Ann Arbor Store lease ends in January 2022, and we’ve made the difficult decision not to renew,” read the post. “We love this vibrant college town, with its amazing summer art fair, exciting football season and festive downtown celebrations.

“We’ve been blessed with a great staff, a top-notch manager and many, many great customers. We will be here through the end of the year, and will savor this last season with you!”

The store was opened by Carol Roeda and her daughter Amy Roeda Borst in 2004. Amy’s first born was two weeks old at the time and would sleep in the back room, according to the post.

That baby is now a junior in high school, and Borst said her mother is mostly retired now.

Closing plans include a final sale, with details to be announced later in the year.

Although the Ann Arbor location is closing, Roeda Studio in Grand Rapids will remain open. In the joint statement, Roeda and Borst shared that the Grand Rapids studio has been busier than ever despite a difficult 2020.

Can’t make it to Grand Rapids to shop their magnets and home decor?

Customers can shop online at www.roedastudio.com.