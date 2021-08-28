Partly Cloudy icon
All About Ann Arbor

City of Ann Arbor mandate requires employees to have COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccination required by Oct. 8

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Larcom City Hall at 301 E. Huron St. in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Larcom City Hall at 301 E. Huron St. in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – City employees in Ann Arbor are now required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 8.

Under a new policy, all city employees receive the final shot of one of the three FDA-approved or authorized COVID-19 vaccines before the deadline. If they cannot show proof of vaccination, they could face disciplinary actions and termination.

Employees were notified of the mandate by Acting City Administrator John Fournier on Thursday.

City of Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor supported the mandate on social media, citing the necessity of vaccination for overcoming the ongoing pandemic.

“Vaccines are essential to beating COVID-19. The City of Ann Arbor now requires all employees to be fully vaccinated with one of the three FDA-approved #COVID19 vaccines by Oct. 8th. This action will protect employees and the community. Get the shot,” Taylor said on Facebook.

Some Ann Arbor City Council members also voiced their support for the mandate through Twitter.

As of August 24, the Washtenaw County Health Department reported that it has given out 99, 896 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Health Department reported on August 12 that 70% of county residents age 16 and older had received at least one dose.

Find COVID-19 data from the Health Department here.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

