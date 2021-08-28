City of Ann Arbor mandate requires employees to have COVID-19 vaccine

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – City employees in Ann Arbor are now required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 8.

Under a new policy, all city employees receive the final shot of one of the three FDA-approved or authorized COVID-19 vaccines before the deadline. If they cannot show proof of vaccination, they could face disciplinary actions and termination.

Employees were notified of the mandate by Acting City Administrator John Fournier on Thursday.

City of Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor supported the mandate on social media, citing the necessity of vaccination for overcoming the ongoing pandemic.

“Vaccines are essential to beating COVID-19. The City of Ann Arbor now requires all employees to be fully vaccinated with one of the three FDA-approved #COVID19 vaccines by Oct. 8th. This action will protect employees and the community. Get the shot,” Taylor said on Facebook.

Some Ann Arbor City Council members also voiced their support for the mandate through Twitter.

As of August 24, the Washtenaw County Health Department reported that it has given out 99, 896 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Health Department reported on August 12 that 70% of county residents age 16 and older had received at least one dose.

Find COVID-19 data from the Health Department here.

