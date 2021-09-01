Ann Arbor canoe liveries shift to fall hours

ANN ARBOR – There’s still time left to enjoy kayaking or canoeing down the Huron River this fall.

The city’s two canoe liveries at Argo Cascades and Gallup Park are changing their schedules to fall hours.

Currently, the Argo livery is closed through Friday and will reopen for Labor Day weekend, including on Monday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.. It will close for the season on Tuesday.

The Gallup livery will be open seven days a week through Oct. 24, weather permitting, according to a city release.

The 3.7-mile river trip at Gallup is available now to boaters as well as still water paddling on Gallup Pond. Those who choose the river trip option will park at Gallup Park, take a van ride up river and paddle back to the boat launch where their vehicles are parked.

Reservations are required before each visit. To reserve boats or spaces in the city’s river programs, click here.

The Gallup Park Canoe Livery is at 3000 Fuller Rd.

The Argo Park Canoe Livery is at 1055 Longshore Dr.