Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office investigate Ypsilanti shooting

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday evening in Ypsilanti.

According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. near an apartment complex located by the intersection of Village Lane and Harris Road.

Police said a man was shot and his injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-971-8400.

