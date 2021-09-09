Ann Arbor’s The Blind Pig to host live Whip Jams concert Saturday

Ann Arbor-based performers Nadim Azzam and Ki5 on season one of Whip Jams.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Support Michigan musicians during a live Whip Jams concert at The Blind Pig on Saturday.

The free show kicks off at 7 p.m. and will take place outside on The Blind Pig patio, according to the Facebook event page.

Hosted by Tree Town musician Nadim Azzam, Whip Jams is a musical series featuring carpool karaoke-style interviews and performances by Michigan artists. The series is shot in Azzam’s black Honda Civic as he drives around Ann Arbor and other Southeast Michigan cities.

Whip Jams’ first season premiered on YouTube in December 2020 during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Saturday’s performance is free and features artists from the first season. Donations will be accepted and split among the performers. Cash will be collected at The Blind Pig and direct donations can be made through the Whip Jams Venmo and Cash App accounts, @whipjams.

Here’s the lineup:

Nadim Azzam

Ki5

Mirror Monster

D. Vaughn the Illest

Pariis Noel

Dani Darling

Learn more about the concert and RSVP through the Facebook event page.

The Blind Pig is at 208 S. 1st St.