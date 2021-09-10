Partly Cloudy icon
Eastern Michigan University announces 9/11 memorial event on Saturday

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

American flag
American flag (Aaron Burden)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University will be holding a remembrance ceremony for the terror attack victims of 9/11 on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

The event will be held at Pease Park on EMU’s campus.

The solemn, 30-minute ceremony will be attended by first responders, faculty, students, staff and members of the community.

The memorial will feature a steel beam from the World Trade Center’s South Tower. The beam is from the building’s 74th floor, just four floors down from where the second plane made impact.

During the ceremony, participants can expect to see a performance of the national anthem, a display by EMU’s ROTC Honor Guard, the folding of an American flag and a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. to coincide with the time the attacks began.

At the conclusion of the event, attendees will place carnations on the memorial.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

