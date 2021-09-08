Remembering 9/11: Metro Detroit events observe harrowing day 20 years later

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2014, file photo, a woman places flowers in the inscribed names along the edge of the North Pool during memorial observances on the 13th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks on the World Trade Center in New York. (AP Photo/Justin Lane, Pool, File)

This year is the 20th anniversary of the devastating attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City that killed nearly 3,000 people in 2001.

Events are being held across Metro Detroit to remember and honor those who died in the attacks -- we’re listing some of them below.

Ann Arbor

The Ann Arbor Fire Department is holding a ceremony Saturday morning to honor the 343 New York City Fire Department firefighters who died in the terrorist attacks. The ceremony will begin at 9:45 a.m. and will be held in front of Fire Station 1. Click here for more details.

The Michigan Marching Band will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with a one-of-a-kind light show and halftime performance during the football game between the University of Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies. The game kicks off at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. Click here for more details.

