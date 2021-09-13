Cloudy icon
70º
wdiv logo

All About Ann Arbor

University of Michigan ranked No. 3 public university in nation

U.S. News & World Report publishes 2022 rankings

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, University of Michigan, Washtenaw County, U-M, Ranking, Best Colleges, Best Universities, Public School, U.S. News & World Report, College Rankings, University, Students, Faculty, Graduation, Alumni
Credit: Michigan Photography
Credit: Michigan Photography

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan is the No. 3 top public school in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 college rankings.

U-M has clenched the third place spot for years, behind University of California, Los Angeles and University of California, Berkeley.

Here’s how U-M ranked in other areas for 2022:

  • No. 8 in Best Colleges for Veterans
  • No. 4 in Business Programs
  • No. 4 in Nursing (tie)
  • No. 13 in Best Undergraduate Teaching (tie)
  • No. 32 in Best Value Schools
  • No. 9 in Most Innovative Schools (tie)
  • No. 6 in Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs (tie)
    At schools whose highest degree is a doctorate

Read: University of Michigan No. 2 public university in America, according to Niche

U-M ranked No. 23 overall in National Universities and received an overall score of 81 out of 100.

U.S. News says it calculates its annual rankings based on several factors, including graduation and retention rates, social mobility, graduation rate performance, undergraduate academic reputation, faculty resources, student selectivity for the previous year’s incoming class, financial resources per student, average alumni giving rate and graduate indebtedness.

To see how U-M ranked in the remaining categories, click here.

Read: Ann Arbor universities, college named ‘veteran friendly schools’ by Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email