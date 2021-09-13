University of Michigan ranked No. 3 public university in nation

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan is the No. 3 top public school in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 college rankings.

U-M has clenched the third place spot for years, behind University of California, Los Angeles and University of California, Berkeley.

Here’s how U-M ranked in other areas for 2022:

No. 8 in Best Colleges for Veterans

No. 4 in Business Programs

No. 4 in Nursing (tie)

No. 13 in Best Undergraduate Teaching (tie)

No. 32 in Best Value Schools

No. 9 in Most Innovative Schools (tie)

No. 6 in Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs (tie)

At schools whose highest degree is a doctorate

U-M ranked No. 23 overall in National Universities and received an overall score of 81 out of 100.

U.S. News says it calculates its annual rankings based on several factors, including graduation and retention rates, social mobility, graduation rate performance, undergraduate academic reputation, faculty resources, student selectivity for the previous year’s incoming class, financial resources per student, average alumni giving rate and graduate indebtedness.

To see how U-M ranked in the remaining categories, click here.

