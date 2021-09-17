‘Most COVID deaths and hospitalizations are preventable,’ says Washtenaw County

FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup in Philadelphia. Religious objections, once used only sparingly around the country to get exempted from various required vaccines, are becoming a much more widely used loophole against the COVID-19 shot. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department has given over 100,000 vaccination doses, said health officer Jimena Loveluck.

In a COVID-19 video update delivered on Wednesday, Loveluck shared news about the ongoing pandemic within the county, which was recently moved to a “high” level of community transmission.

During her updates, Loveluck reminded residents that wearing masks in indoor spaces is strongly recommended in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. She noted that layered prevention strategies, such as mask-wearing and social distancing, have proven to be effective and help keep county school children safe.

Recently two health orders were issued related to mask wearing, isolation and quarantine for students pre-K to 12 grade in education settings, Loveluck said. The orders are intended to keep students and staff safe.

“Maintaining prevention strategies in schools is critical because school is legally required and must be as safe as possible,” she said. “Also, many students are too young to be vaccinated, and students and staff may have additional health vulnerabilities, even if they are vaccinated.”

“At this point in the pandemic, most COVID deaths and hospitalizations are preventable. Vaccines are proving to be extremely effective at preventing serious illnesses and deaths related to COVID-19,” Loveluck said.

“Getting vaccinated is the best thing we can do as individuals to protect ourselves against this virus.”

With the Food and Drug Administration’s recent approval of the Pfizer vaccine, Loveluck said that those concerned about getting vaccinated can feel reassured and confident in the safety of the vacations.

Additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines are available to immunocompromised residents at vaccine clinics a the Health Department in Ypsilanti. Those who may need an extra dose should first speak with their doctor or care provider, Loveluck said.

Extra vaccine doses are not currently recommended or authorized for the general population; however, she said that the Health Department is anticipating delivering booster doses.

“We’re so proud to share that the Health Department has now given over 100,000 vaccine doses.”

She said that as of Sept. 7, 91% of county residents ages 65 and older have received one dose; 89% have received both doses. Among those 12 to 64, 67% have received one dose and almost 63% are fully vaccinated.

Vaccines are available at pop-up COVID-19 clinics around Washtenaw County and on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at the Health Department clinic at 555 Towner St, Ypsilanti.

Community members can get free rides to clinic sites by calling 844-900-4892 and using the code “vaccinate Washtenaw.”

Those with questions about vaccines can visit the Health Department’s COVID-19 website or call 734-544-6700 to access resources.

