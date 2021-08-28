Washtenaw County moved to ‘high’ COVID-19 transmission level

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The COVID-19 transmission level in Washtenaw County is now considered “high,” according to the Washtenaw County Health Department.

On Thursday, the Health Department updated a previous community COVID-19 advisory to include the recent increase in transmission level.

“Unfortunately, Washtenaw County has moved into a “high” level of COVID-19 transmission,” the update reads.

Earlier in August, the county was at a “moderate” transmission level but was nearing the “substantial” range. The Health Department recommended community members remain masked indoors in public settings and get COVID-19 vaccines.

Between August 20-26, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 427 cases of COVID-19 and 57 COVID-19 related new hospitalizations in Washtenaw County. No deaths were reported.

According to CDC data, 57.9% of the county’s total population has been fully vaccinated. The Washtenaw County Health Department has said more than 70% of residents ages 16 and older have received at least one vaccine dose.

Community members can get COVID-19 vaccinations for free at the Health Department, at 555 Towner in Ypsilanti on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays between 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.

