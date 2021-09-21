Photos: Take a look at Avalon Housing’s Hickory Way Apartments

Avalon Housing Executive Director Aubrey Patiño speaks to the crowd about Hickory Way.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Friday afternoon, Avalon Housing staff, volunteers, community members, local politicians and tenants attended the unveiling of Hickory Way Apartments.

Years in the making, the 70-unit complex is a first for Ann Arbor. Thirty-four apartments welcomed residents in May once the first phase of the building was complete. The second phase of the complex is almost complete and houses 36 apartments.

A third phase, which will welcome an additional 14 units, is planned for the complex.

Apartments were furnished by Washtenaw County nonprofit HouseN2Home before tenants moved in. Units come with their own kitchens, bedrooms, living room space and either a patio or balcony.

Here are our snaps from the unveiling:

Avalon Housing staff and volunteers hosted an event celebrating the unveiling of Hickory Way. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

Hickory Way Apartments tenant Briton Morrison delivering an emotional speech about having housing and how his belief in his fellow man was restored by Avalon Housing and HouseN2Home. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

Avalon Housing Director of Communications/Fund Development Marcia Luke-van Dijk (left) and Avalon Housing Executive Director Aubrey Patiño (right). (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

Avalon Housing staff and volunteers at an event celebrating the unveiling of Hickory Way Apartments. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor speaks about housing to event attendees. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

State Representative Yousef Rabhi (D-Ann Arbor) speaks about redlining and housing segregation within Washtenaw County. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

Refreshments at the unveiling event for Avalon Housing's Hickory Way complex. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

Take a peek inside Hickory Way:

A third-floor living room at Hickory Way Apartments. (Avalon Housing)

A bedroom on the first floor of Hickory Way Apartments. (Avalon Housing)

A bathroom in Hickory Way Apartments. (Avalon Housing)