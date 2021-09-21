Photos: Take a look at Avalon Housing’s Hickory Way Apartments

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Friday afternoon, Avalon Housing staff, volunteers, community members, local politicians and tenants attended the unveiling of Hickory Way Apartments.
Years in the making, the 70-unit complex is a first for Ann Arbor. Thirty-four apartments welcomed residents in May once the first phase of the building was complete. The second phase of the complex is almost complete and houses 36 apartments.
A third phase, which will welcome an additional 14 units, is planned for the complex.
Apartments were furnished by Washtenaw County nonprofit HouseN2Home before tenants moved in. Units come with their own kitchens, bedrooms, living room space and either a patio or balcony.