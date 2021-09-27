Washtenaw County law enforcement investigating Friday’s armed robbery, barricaded suspect situation in Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office shared more information on Monday about last week’s barricaded suspect situation at an Ypsilanti apartment complex.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an armed robbery at Boost Mobile on Friday morning. The store was robbed by three armed individuals, who fled the scene before law enforcement officers arrived.

Deputies tracked the suspects to the nearby Aspen Chase apartment complex, where a barricaded suspect situation ensued.

“After several hours of crisis negotiators attempting to make contact, SWAT made entry into the apartment,” reads the announcement. “There were no suspects within the apartment, but following a search of the home evidence of the robbery was found.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation into the armed robbery is ongoing.

“We appreciate the communities patience and support during a very tense situation,” reads the announcement. “There have been several armed robberies in the area and investigators continue to pursue those responsible.”