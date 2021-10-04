Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation launches new online store

Represent Tree Town with merch from the new Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation online shop.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Represent Ann Arbor’s parks and green spaces anywhere with merchandise from the new City of Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation online shop.

Recently launch, the store currently has T-shirts, tote bags, hoodies and sweatshirts.

“So many people love the parks and they have been more popular than ever this past year,” Parks and Recreation services manager Colin Smith said in a release. “As a result, we’re excited to bring a line of merchandise to park enthusiasts who want to express their connection to their favorite park, facility or program.”

Parks & Rec is partnering with a local screen printer to make unique items with designs from much-loved programs and locations like Goats at Work and the Buhr Dog Swim, the release said.

More designs will be added over the coming weeks including Mack Pool, the Ann Arbor Farmers Market and Veterans Memorial Park Ice Arena, the release said.

T-shirt sizes range from XS to 3XL. The release said that those looking for a more comfortable fit are recommended to size up as measurements are true to size.

Take a look at some merch below:

Represent Tree Town with merch from the new Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation online shop. (Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation)

Represent Tree Town with merch from the new City of Ann Arbor online shop. (City of Ann Arbor)