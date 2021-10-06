Parents, elected officials to hold town hall on state of childcare in Washtenaw County

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County parents and elected officials will gather to discuss issues surrounding childcare for local families on Oct. 29.

The town hall is free and open to the public and will take place in the Wolverine Room in the Michigan Union from 6-8 p.m. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the event will have limited seating and registration is required to attend.

According to a news release, “the event aims to shine a light on the future of childcare in the county and how we can come together to find answers for parents in need.”

Speakers at the event will include County Commissioners Andy LaBarre and Caroline Sanders, Ann Arbor City Councilmember Linh Song (D-Ward 2), State Senator Jeff Irwin, State Rep. Felicia Brabec and others.

Those who are unable to attend can submit questions for the speakers via the registration form. Additionally, the event will be livestreamed on Facebook for those tuning in remotely.

“If it wasn’t clear before, the pandemic has revealed that childcare is critical infrastructure,” local parent and event co-organizer Liz Lin said in a release. “The scarcity of affordable, high-quality childcare has countless implications -- it puts the physical and emotional well-being of children and families at risk, it takes workers (especially women) out of the workforce, and on and on.

“I’m grateful that this group of childcare providers and elected officials will be joining us to talk about the challenges of meeting this massive need and the solutions they’re offering.”

Fellow parent and event co-organizer Catherine Hadley said she hopes the event will provide answers for families in need of childcare.

“This is a great chance for us to sit down and see where we can come together to provide care for parents in need across the county,” Hadley said in a release. “For many of us, this is a chance to see what is on the horizon for care and hopefully, get answers to some of the questions we have.”

To register for the event or to submit a question, click here.