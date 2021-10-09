Survivors of abuse protest outside University of Michigan president’s home

They are hoping to get a face-to-face meeting with President Mark Schlissel and the Board of Trustees.

They are hoping to get a face-to-face meeting with President Mark Schlissel and the Board of Trustees.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Survivors of abuse -- including former Michigan football star Jon Vaugh -- protested outside the University of Michigan president’s house.

“Standing in solidarity with my brothers and sisters, victims and survivors of sexual assault and rape, not only at Michigan but Michigan State, Eastern Michigan,” Vaughn said.

“Hail to the Victims,” read the wording on Vaughn’s shirt. Vaughn is one of the many victims who recently came forward with claims of sexual abuse and assault against Dr. Robert Anderson while they were students and athletes at U-M.

The survivors participated in a sit-in in front of the university president’s home. They said they aren’t stopping until they get a face-to-face meeting with President Mark Schlissel and the Board of Trustees.

Ad

Related: Mark Schlissel to end tenure as University of Michigan president 1 year early, in June 2023

“We, as victims of Dr. Anderson, have grown weary. If not a little bit angry at how the president, and the university of board or regents has treated not only this issue but also treated us as men and women,” said Vaughn.

The university released their annual Security and Fire Safety Report Wednesday. It states a huge jump in sex crimes. That report claims over 2,000 reports of abuse, but not unique victims. Of the 1,212 rape accusations, 1,194 were against Anderson.

Ad

Now Vaughn and other sex assault victims are telling their stories, including survivors of Larry Nassar.

“I understand how difficult it is to get justice, especially when you have institutions as large as MSU and UM. These men deserve their voices to be heard,” said Trinea Gonczar.

Related: Survivors of Nassar, Anderson push for change in Lansing