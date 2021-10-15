Ann Arbor Antiquarian Book Fair coming to Michigan Union on Sunday

The Michigan Union is at 530 S. State St. in downtown Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR – Browse antique and rare books at the Ann Arbor Antiquarian Book Fair this weekend.

Now in its 45th year, the event is returning on Sunday to the Michigan Union from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“The Ann Arbor Antiquarian Book Fair will bring together booksellers and dealers from across America, all handling a wide range of old and rare books, Americana, children’s books, autographs and manuscripts, maps, prints, ephemera, photography, fine press material and more,” reads the event’s website.

Admission costs $5 per person and the event benefits University of Michigan’s William L. Clements Library.

All visitors must comply with U-M COVID protocols, including completing a ResponsiBLUE screening, wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.

For more information, visit www.annarborbookfair.com.