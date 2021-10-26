Cloudy icon
All About Ann Arbor

Skate in costume on Sunday at Ann Arbor’s Veterans Memorial Park

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

A boy skates in costume in Ann Arbor.
A boy skates in costume in Ann Arbor. (City of Ann Arbor)

ANN ARBOR – Attention superheroes, princesses, goblins and ghouls!

Get dressed up and head over to Veterans Memorial Park Ice Arena on Sunday for a Halloween-themed open skate. People of all ages are welcome to join in on the spooky fun.

The event will run from 1-2:30 p.m. and candy will be handed out to participants.

Veterans Memorial Park Ice Arena is located at 2150 Jackson Ave.

Looking for other local Halloween events to attend this weekend?

You can catch this outdoor family-friendly event at Leslie Science & Nature Center, trick-or-treat in the Main Street area downtown, and enjoy this part petting zoo, part Halloween haunt and part live stage show at Domino’s Farms.

Happy Halloween!

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

