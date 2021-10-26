Skate in costume on Sunday at Ann Arbor’s Veterans Memorial Park

ANN ARBOR – Attention superheroes, princesses, goblins and ghouls!

Get dressed up and head over to Veterans Memorial Park Ice Arena on Sunday for a Halloween-themed open skate. People of all ages are welcome to join in on the spooky fun.

The event will run from 1-2:30 p.m. and candy will be handed out to participants.

Veterans Memorial Park Ice Arena is located at 2150 Jackson Ave.

Looking for other local Halloween events to attend this weekend?

You can catch this outdoor family-friendly event at Leslie Science & Nature Center, trick-or-treat in the Main Street area downtown, and enjoy this part petting zoo, part Halloween haunt and part live stage show at Domino’s Farms.

Happy Halloween!