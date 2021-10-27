Mott Children’s Hospital hosting live Q&A on COVID vaccines for children under 12 on Friday

ANN ARBOR – As COVID vaccines for children ages 5-11 are expected to soon become available nationwide, C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital will be hosting a live Q&A at noon on Friday to help answer parents’ top questions and concerns.

Panelists include a pediatric infectious disease specialist, a pediatric hospitalist and a pediatric cardiologist. The event will be moderated by Luanne Ewald, chief operating officer at Mott Children’s and Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital.

The organizers said they plan to have a respectful discussion around the vaccines, including separating facts and misinformation, to help families make an informed decision.

Questions the pediatric experts will address, according to the event’s Facebook page:

How was vaccine safety and efficacy tested in kids aged 5-11?

Are vaccine side effects the same for kids?

What are the risks of experiencing myocarditis?

What are COVID risks for kids?

Are there risks of long-term side effects?

How can families weigh risks versus benefits?

Those interested in participating can tune in via livestream on Mott Children’s Facebook and Twitter pages. The event will also be livestreamed on Michigan Medicine’s YouTube channel.

