Police: 43-year-old man injured in Ypsilanti Township shooting; 1 in custody

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 43-year-old man was shot early Thursday morning in Ypsilanti Township, and police took another man into custody, officials said.

The shooting happened at 7:41 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 28) on Bedford Drive, authorities said. Officials said it was near Eastern Michigan University but did not happen at campus apartments.

Washtenaw County deputies were called to the scene, where they found a 43-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said an update on his condition is not available.

Deputies identified a suspect and took him into custody, they said.

The investigation continues.