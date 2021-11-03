Washtenaw County Health Department to offer free, rapid COVID testing on Thursday

FILE - In this Wednesday Oct. 21, 2020, file photo a health worker prepares to administer a COVID-19 swab at a drive-thru testing site in Lawrence, N.Y. The the state Department of Health said a tiny fraction of vaccinated New Yorkers have tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department will be offering free, rapid COVID testing at its drive-thru from 4-6 p.m. at 555 Towner St. in Ypsilanti.

Appointments are required to get testing and can me made online or by calling 734-544-6700.

Spaces are limited, and those who are considered at a higher risk of contracting the virus due to not being vaccinated against COVID-19 or having attended crowded events this past weekend are encouraged to get tested.

“Accessible testing is critical in helping us slow the spread of COVID-19,” Washtenaw County Health Department health officer Jimena Loveluck said in a release. “We encourage people who have recently attended large, crowded events with poor ventilation get tested, especially if they aren’t yet vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Those who have an appointment can either come through the drive-thru or walk up to the Health Department parking lot to get tested.

Individuals are encouraged to wait 15-30 minutes after giving a sample to get their results. Those who are unable to wait can request to be called with results. Anyone age two and older can get tested and symptoms and health insurance are not required.

A Spanish language interpreter will be on site and those who need translation to other languages will be able to access telephone interpretation.

Washtenaw County remains an area with high COVID transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and prevention. Per the Health Department, 70-80 new COVID cases are reported each day in Washtenaw County, resulting in a positivity rate of roughly 4.8%. Additionally, the rates of hospitalizations and deaths due to the virus continue to remain high.