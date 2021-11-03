Washtenaw County to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 against COVID-19 starting Nov. 9

A child's dose of the COVID-19 vaccination is shown, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Children's National Hospital in Washington. The vaccine, one-third the dose for teens and adults, requires two shots three weeks apart. The U.S. enters a new phase Wednesday in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with shots now available to millions of elementary-age children in what health officials hailed as a major breakthrough after more than 18 months of illness, hospitalizations, deaths and disrupted education. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department has announced it will begin to vaccinate children 5-11 years old against COVID-19 starting on Tuesday.

The newly-authorized Pfizer vaccine for this age group is offered at no cost.

Pediatric vaccinations will be offered by appointment only, and families are reminded that the vaccine will be widely available locally.

“We are very excited to start vaccinating younger children,” health officer for Washtenaw County Health Department Jimena Loveluck said in a statement. “Vaccination continues to be our best tool for protecting individuals from serious illness and limiting the impact of COVID overall. Combining vaccination with non-medical interventions like masks, distance, and isolation or quarantine, provides as much protection as possible.”

Scheduling for appointments will be posted on Friday at noon and on Monday. To see available appointments, visit www.washtenaw.org/covid19vaccine.

If unable to schedule an appointment online, individuals can contact the Health Department at 734-544-6700 or health@washtenaw.org.

During vaccination appointments for minors, parents or guardians must be present.

The Health Department requests that individuals who schedule an earlier vaccine elsewhere but who have an existing time slot with the Health Department alert their office so they can open up the appointment to another child.

“Importantly, we do not expect vaccine supplies to be limited for our 5 to 11-year old children,” Loveluck said in a statement. “Please be patient with us and other vaccine providers. More and more opportunities for these vaccinations are coming as we and others finalize plans and announce dates.”

According to the Health Department, vaccination against COVID-19 is the best way to protect against the virus.

“Though rates of severe illness have been lower in children compared to adults, children can get still infected, become ill, and spread illness to others,” reads a department news release. “Vaccinating children ages 5-11 will help lower community transmission, reduce the burden of quarantine on families, keep kids in schools, and protect everyone from COVID-19.”

