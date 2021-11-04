Two festive performances coming to Ann Arbor’s Hill Auditorium this holiday season

ANN ARBOR – Get into the holiday spirit with two upcoming shows at Hill Auditorium.

On Nov. 28, famed trumpeter Wynton Marsalis will be performing with his Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra for Big Band Holidays. Boasting big band arrangements and playful improvisation, the band will play alongside vocalist Alita Moses for a one-of-a-kind holiday show.

The show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets range from $17-$72. Buy tickets here.

On Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 5, the UMS Choral Union and Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra will be performing Handel’s Messiah. Music director Scott Hanoian will conduct the performance which is a beloved annual holiday tradition at Hill Auditorium.

The Saturday show starts at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday show starts at 2 p.m.

Tickets range from $17-$43 and student tickets cost between $12-$20. Buy tickets here.

Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative PCR test within 72 hours are required at both events and audience members must wear face masks. For more information about UMS’ safety policies, click here.