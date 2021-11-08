Michigan Lottery: Washtenaw County woman wins $1M on scratch off ticket

LANSING, Mich. – A lucky lottery player in Washtenaw County hit it big with a $1 million winning scratch off ticket she bought at a 7-Eleven.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the 7-Eleven, located at 39390 Ecorse Road in Romulus.

“I have a few stores I like to buy tickets at, and the 7-Eleven is one of them,” said the 50-year-old player. “I have been playing the Cash Game because I’ve been getting quite a few winners. I won $30 and decided to buy three more tickets. I didn’t win on two of them but hit $1 million on this one!

“As soon as I saw the star symbol and the ‘1MIL’ prize, I felt freaked out, scared, and sick instantly. It was such an overwhelming feeling to win!”

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. She chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum of about $634,000 rather than annuity payments totaling $1 million. With her winnings, she plans to buy a brand-new car for the first time ever, share with family, and then save the remainder.

“This is an incredible blessing. I’ve had some health issues, and things have been tough, but this means I won’t feel any more financial burdens for a long time,” said the player.

Players have won more than $26 million playing Cash Game, which launched in July. Each $10 ticket offered players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million. More than $23 million in prizes remain, including one $1 million top prizes, 22 $10,000 prizes, and 97 $2,000 prizes.

