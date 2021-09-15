Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $4M on scratch off ticket

Taking a chance on the Michigan Lottery’s new Diamond 7′s game paid off for a Macomb County man when he won a $4 million top prize.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at 18-Dequindre Convenience, located at 40980 Dequindre Road in Sterling Heights.

“I like to play a variety of instant games and decided on the Diamond 7′s game while I was at the store because it’s newer,” said the 33-year-old player. “I scanned the ticket and got a message to file a claim, so I took it home to have a family member scan it on their Lottery app.

“One of my family members looked it over and told me I’d won $500. Once we scanned it on the app and saw it was a $4 million winning ticket, we were shocked. It turned into a party!”

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum of about $2.5 million rather than annuity payments totaling $4 million. He plans to purchase a home and then save the remainder.

“I still can’t describe how it feels to win,” said the player. “It was such a big surprise for me and my family.”

Players have won more than $23 million playing Diamond 7′s, which launched in August. Each $30 ticket offered players a chance to win prizes ranging from $30 up to $4 million. More than $128 million in prizes remain, including two $4 million top prizes, 33 $15,000 prizes, and 183 $5,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2020, Lottery players won more than $1.5 billion playing instant games.

