Michigan Lottery: Macomb County woman wins $1M on scratch off ticket

DETROIT – A Macomb County woman was brought to tears when she won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Millionaire Maker II instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Meijer store, located at 36865 26 Mile Road in Lenox. Lenox is about 40 miles northeast of Detroit.

“I like to play the $20 games and usually buy a ticket on my lunch break,” said the 61-year-old player. “When I saw I’d won $1 million, I thought: ‘This can’t be, there’s no way!’ I took the ticket up to the service desk and when I was told I would have to go to the Lottery office, I couldn’t help but cry.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. She chose to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum of about $634,000 rather than annuity payments totaling $1 million. With her winnings, she plans to do some home renovations and the save the remainder.

Players have won more than $11 million playing Millionaire Maker II, which launched in September. Each $20 ticket offered players a chance to win prizes ranging from $40 up to $1 million. More than $89 million in prizes remain, including nine $1 million top prizes, 26 $5,000 prizes, and 1,613 $500 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2020, Lottery players won more than $1.5 billion playing instant games.

