Washtenaw Community College hosting annual Veterans Day celebration on Thursday

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw Community College will honor current and retired members of the U.S. military during its annual Veterans Day celebration on Thursday.

Members are invited to the on-campus events, which begin at 7 a.m. with a flag-raising outside the Student Center that will be led by current student veterans. At 10:30 a.m., a ceremony including a special presentation of an American flag flown in 2020 during a mission over Iraq will take place. The event will be livestreamed for those unable to attend.

One of the speakers at the flag-raising ceremony will be Carter Hower, who served in the U.S. Army for 10 years in various roles in Afghanistan, Kuwait and Poland.

“I always wanted as a kid to join the military,” Hower said in a statement. “I loved doing my job and always thought, ‘There is no better job in the world than serving your country and protecting.”

Hower is now in his first semester at WCC and plans to transfer to the University of Michigan to pursue a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.

Currently, nearly 500 veterans attend WWC, which offers extensive support services to former military personnel and their families. This year, WCC was named a Gold-Level veteran-friendly school by the Michigan Veteran Affairs Agency.

Washtenaw Community College is located at 4800 E. Huron River Dr. in Ann Arbor. The Student Center building is located at the main campus entrance.