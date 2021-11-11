Downtown Ann Arbor movie theaters to offer free films for veterans on Thursday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Veterans visiting downtown’s Michigan Theater or State Theatre on Thursday will be treated to free movies.

The foundation operating the two historic theaters announced free admission for veterans and active duty military members in observation of Veteran’s Day.

The free screenings are made possible by the Merton and Regina Allen Memorial Fund at the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation.

Movies playing on Thursday include “Spencer,” “Last Night in Soho,” “Eternals” and “No Time to Die.”

Currently, moviegoers age 12 and older are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or the results of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours. Masks are required at both theaters, according to the theater COVID safety plan.