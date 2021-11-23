Attend a Christmas Tree Lighting on Sunday in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Members of the public are invited to celebrate in holiday cheer at Palio’s annual Rooftop Tree Lighting on Sunday.

The event will take place from 5-7 p.m. and includes free admission, complimentary hot cocoa, coffee and sweets, and an appearance by Santa and carolers.

Adults over the age of 21 who bring an ornament to decorate the tree can trade for a glass of mulled wine.

Director of marketing at Mainstreet Ventures Restaurant Group, Kimberly Sheldon, said the event is a way for the company to show gratitude and appreciation for its customers.

“Giving back to the community that has shown us so much support over the years is incredibly important to us at Mainstreet Ventures Restaurant Group,” Sheldon wrote A4 via email. “There is no better time than Thanksgiving weekend to kick off the holidays and show our gratitude to our guests.

“We have so many loyal guests in this town. The Tree Lighting Ceremony gives us an opportunity to connect with them and their loved ones on a different level. This event is magical and heartwarming to me. I hope we carry on this tradition forever!”

Last year, a staff member ordered an oversized tree by mistake and hilarity ensued when the team worked together with passersby to hoist the tree to the rooftop. Read that story here.

Palio is located at 347 S. Main St. For more information including how to book a reservation for a post-event meal, visit www.paliorestaurant.com.