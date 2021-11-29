Ann Arbor Police: Snowy weather main cause for emergency calls following Michigan-Ohio State game

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Police Department responded to a significant number of calls following Saturday’s Michigan-Ohio State football game -- but it wasn’t due to rowdy fans celebrating the Wolverines’ victory.

Inclement weather was to blame for a large portion of the calls AAPD received from noon to midnight on Saturday as Southeast Michigan received its first big snowfall of the year.

In a Facebook post, AAPD said it handled just over 200 calls for service, 53 of which were car crashes.

As for the game itself, AAPD provided 70 officers in addition to its regular patrol for football-related assignments.

“While it was a long and exhausting day, we want to thank all the fans who made this an excellent Michigan Football season,” reads the post. “We look forward to seeing all of you again next season. After a little rest.”

Melissa Overton, Deputy Chief of Police for U-M’s Division of Public Safety and Security, said 24 fans were ejected from the game, a figure she said was “not even close” to a record for Michigan Stadium, though it was the highest amount of fans ejected from the Big House this season.

In total, 10 people were ejected for alcohol, eight for violating stadium rules, five for disorderly conduct, one for assault and one person was arrested for disorderly conduct, said Overton.

On Sunday, the Ann Arbor Fire Department took a jab at Michigan State fans in a Facebook post that has since gone viral, saying that no fires or damage to vehicles were reported following U-M’s victory. This was in reference to Spartan celebrations in East Lansing that turned violent in late October when they defeated the Wolverines.