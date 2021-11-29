Ann Arbor Fire Department takes aim at Michigan State fans after U-M victory over Ohio State

Excitement builds on campus of Michigan State University ahead of game against University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR – Who doesn’t love a good burn?

The Ann Arbor Fire Department on Sunday took a jab at Michigan State Spartan fans following University of Michigan’s huge win against Ohio State on Saturday, applauding Wolverine fans for relative calm in the hours after the game.

In a Facebook post that went viral, AAFD said the department did not receive any reports of arson, couch fires or damage to vehicles, in reference to the celebrations in East Lansing of MSU’s victory over Michigan in late October which turned violent.

Videos of the mayhem went viral on social media and showed a student sitting on a burning couch in the middle of the street -- that student subsequently caught on fire himself. Another video showed MSU fans pushing a parked car onto its side and smashing its windows.

Ad

Although a record number of fans this season were ejected from Saturday’s game -- 24 in total, according to U-M’s Department Division of Public Safety and Security -- the game’s aftermath was relatively uneventful.

The Wolverines face their next big test on Saturday when they face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten championship game. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana and the game will be aired on FOX.