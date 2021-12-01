Holiday art fair coming to Ann Arbor this weekend

ANN ARBOR – Looking for something to add to your home or one-of-a-kind holiday gifts?

A holiday arts and crafts extravaganza is coming to the Washtenaw County Fairgrounds this weekend.

Visitors can browse works from 75 artists, 25 authors, and enjoy specialty foods, make-and-take arts and crafts. The event will feature juried art -- from paintings and sculpture to contemporary and traditional craft works. Handmade jewelry, ceramics, holiday decor, home decor, clothing, handbags and more will be for sale.

Parking is free and food trucks will also be on site in case you work up an appetite while shopping.

Selfie stations will also be set up throughout the event and make-and-take activities include wooden dreidel decorating, snowflake ornaments and mini snow globes.

Staff from the Leslie Science & Nature Center and the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum will be on site offering meet-and-greet experiences with animals.

Tickets for the event cost $5 and can be purchased here.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required inside event buildings.

To see the full list of artists and for more information about the event, click here.

The Washtenaw County Fairgrounds are located at 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road.