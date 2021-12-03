The Great Commoner brings French patisserie to downtown Ann Arbor

A display case of desserts at The Great Commoner in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – After teasing Ann Arbor with announcements of its future East Washington Street location, The Great Commoner has finally opened downtown.

Conceptualized by Matt Knio, of Cannelle, and chef Zane Makky of Dearborn’s Brome Modern Eatery, the cafe offers coffee, espresso drinks, sandwiches, grab-and-go meals, soups and breakfast.

But The Great Commoner’s pastries and baked goods are the real showstoppers. Eclairs, tarts, small cakes, large macarons and other delicious-looking French pastries fill display cases while croissants, breads and baguettes line the counters and shelves.

Originally thought to be opening as another Cannelle, Knio’s patisserie brand with Detroit and Birmingham locations, the boutique cafe opened as a second The Great Commoner location—the first being in Dearborn.

The Great Commoner is open from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays, 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Fridays, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturdays and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sundays.

Visit at 110 E. Washington St.