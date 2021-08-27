This new Dearborn café is a great spot to take a break

Dearborn – Feel free to take a seat and enjoy a nice meal with a friend, or pick up a pastry and coffee to-go before your next meeting - no matter what you’re in the mood for, The Great Commoner is ready to help you take a break.

This new café is located on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Monroe St. in the heart of downtown Dearborn. The building used to be The Wagner Hotel in the 1800s, and the restaurant owners used that as inspiration when it came to serving their guests.

The Great Commoner is also right in the middle of all the new development Ford has been doing. Katherine Fiscelli, The Great Commoner Front of House Manager, said their plan was to create a space for all the Ford workers to take a break.

The restaurant they created gives its guests the option to dine how they would like. There is a large lounge called The Wagner Room with couches, some tables and a conference room for people who want to work while they eat. The other side of the building is set up like a café. They have a grab-n-go cooler, a coffee bar where they make some fabulous drinks, and plenty of sweet treats at Cannelle.

Yes, that is Matt Knio’s Cannelle Patisserie. This rising star of a chef studied in France and has brought his knowledge of their beautiful pastries back with him. Not only can you enjoy its sweets as desserts, but they also provide all the bread for the restaurant as well.

If you feel like dining-in and having someone wait on you, they do that too. Executive Chef, Zane Makky has pulled in many worldly influences to make up his menu. For breakfast, they have items like a classic French Omelet stuffed with spinach and goat’s cheese, shakshuka, beignets with homemade raspberry jam and chocolate hazelnut spread, and a deconstructed labneh toast. For lunch, try out their griddled chicken sandwich with a burnt corn aioli and Mexican-style slaw.

Right now they are serving breakfast from 8 am to noon on weekdays, and lunch from noon to 4 pm. On weekends they serve up a brunch from 8 am to 2 pm. The plan is for them to offer dinner too in the near future. Currently, they remain open until 10 pm and you can enjoy pastries, coffee, and anything from their grab-n-go bar until close.

The Great Commoner is located at 22001 Michigan Ave Suite 100 in Dearborn.