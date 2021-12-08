Ann Arbor Fire Department investigates late night fire in vacant building

A fire in a vacant house in downtown Ann Arbor is under investigation.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Firefighters are investigating a blaze that occurred in downtown Ann Arbor on Monday night.

At 11:12 p.m., Ann Arbor Fire Department personnel found a “well-involved” fire in the vacant building at 111 N. 1st St., near the intersection of 1st Street and West Huron Street.

The fire is currently under investigation as either being incendiary—deliberately ignited—or by people trying to cook or stay warm. Electrical power to the building was previously disconnected, officials said.

The same vacant house previously had a fire on Feb. 2, 2021.

Community members with information should call the City of Ann Arbor Fire Prevention Bureau at 734-794-6961.