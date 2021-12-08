25º
wdiv logo

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor Fire Department investigates late night fire in vacant building

Anyone with information should call 734-794-6961

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Fire Department, Fire, News, Local, Investigation, Firefighters, House Fire, City of Ann Arbor, Downtown Ann Arbor
A fire in a vacant house in downtown Ann Arbor is under investigation. (Ann Arbor Fire Department)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Firefighters are investigating a blaze that occurred in downtown Ann Arbor on Monday night.

At 11:12 p.m., Ann Arbor Fire Department personnel found a “well-involved” fire in the vacant building at 111 N. 1st St., near the intersection of 1st Street and West Huron Street.

The fire is currently under investigation as either being incendiary—deliberately ignited—or by people trying to cook or stay warm. Electrical power to the building was previously disconnected, officials said.

The same vacant house previously had a fire on Feb. 2, 2021.

Community members with information should call the City of Ann Arbor Fire Prevention Bureau at 734-794-6961.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email