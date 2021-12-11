Police investigating cause of head-on crash in Pittsfield Township

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 27-year-old Pittsfield Township man has been arrested after a head-on car crash Friday afternoon resulted in five people being taken to the hospital.

The collision happened at 5:50 p.m. at the intersection of Packard and Carpenter roads. Police said a preliminary investigation shows that the 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada failed to yield while turning left onto northbound Carpenter as a 2009 Kia Spectra, facing a green light, traveled through the intersection.

All five people in the Kia Spectra were taken to the hospital including a seriously injured pregnant woman and a critically injured 18-year-old woman, both from Ypsilanti.

The driver of the Oldsmobile Bravada, the Pittsfield Township man, was arrested on suspicion of Operating Under the Influence of Drugs, officials said.

After being evaluated at a local hospital he was taken to the Washtenaw County Jail.

There is an active investigation by Pittsfield Police Accident Investigation Unit into the collision, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash should contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department at 734-822-4911 or through a confidential tip line at 734-822-4958.