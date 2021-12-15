Ann Arbor’s Blank Slate Creamery closing for season on Sunday

Blank Slate Creamery will reopen for walk-up service on June 10, 2020.

ANN ARBOR – Blank Slate Creamery will be closing its doors for the season on Sunday.

The ice cream shop, known for its lines down the block and its creative flavors like Balsamic Strawberry, Fresh Basil and Hot Cocoa, said on its website it will close at 9 p.m. or when the last ice cream sells out.

In addition to its long list of traditionally-made flavors, Blank Slate offers a wide array of gluten-free and dairy-free options.

The shop also collaborates with area businesses like the Dexter Cider Mill, HOMES Brewery and Arbor Teas to craft one-of-a-kind flavors with locally sourced ingredients. Beer ice cream? Yep, they did that. Black tea ice cream? Uh-huh.

Orders can be placed online for pickup, delivery or shipping.

Blank Slate Creamery is located at 300 W. Liberty St. Its location in Brighton will also be closing on Sunday.

For more information and to see a list of its current flavors, visit www.blankslatecreamery.com.