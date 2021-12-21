38º
wdiv logo

All About Ann Arbor

Here’s how holidays will impact Ann Arbor Farmers Market schedule

Shop last minute gifts, holiday must-haves this week

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Farmers Market, Farmers Market, City of Ann Arbor, Holiday, Christmas, New Year's, Christmas Day, New Year's Day, Market, Shop, Shop Local, Gifts, Produce, Centerpieces, Kerrytown, Community, Washtenaw County, Winter, Winter Market
Centerpieces at Ann Arbor Farmers Market on Nov. 10, 2018 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – The last chance to shop at the Ann Arbor Farmers Market before the new year will be Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Hours for the Wednesday market are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and parking will be free in the market lot.

Due to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, the market will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 25 and Saturday, Jan. 1. The regular Saturday market will resume with special winter hours from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2022.

The Dec. 22 market also marks the last Wednesday market as the market shifts to Saturdays-only during the winter season.

The next Wednesday market is set for May 4, 2022.

This time of year, shoppers will find apples, apple cider, winter squash, sweet potatoes, herbs, centerpieces, handmade wreaths and greenery, pies, tea, mead, candles and much more at the market.

For more information, visit the Ann Arbor Farmer’s Market website.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email