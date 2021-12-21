Here’s how holidays will impact Ann Arbor Farmers Market schedule

ANN ARBOR – The last chance to shop at the Ann Arbor Farmers Market before the new year will be Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Hours for the Wednesday market are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and parking will be free in the market lot.

Due to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, the market will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 25 and Saturday, Jan. 1. The regular Saturday market will resume with special winter hours from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2022.

The Dec. 22 market also marks the last Wednesday market as the market shifts to Saturdays-only during the winter season.

The next Wednesday market is set for May 4, 2022.

This time of year, shoppers will find apples, apple cider, winter squash, sweet potatoes, herbs, centerpieces, handmade wreaths and greenery, pies, tea, mead, candles and much more at the market.

For more information, visit the Ann Arbor Farmer’s Market website.