Most Ann Arbor Public Schools will reopen for in-person instruction on Tuesday

ANN ARBOR – In an update to the Ann Arbor Public Schools community on Friday evening, Superintendent Jeanice Swift announced that the majority of schools will return to in-person learning on Tuesday.

All schools will continue virtual learning on Monday.

This week, classes were canceled on Monday and Tuesday and were held virtually Wednesday through Friday due to a high number of COVID cases among AAPS staff.

Swift said that both Bach Elementary and Ann Arbor Open will stay virtual for the remainder of next week and will have an anticipated reopening on Jan. 18 due to staffing shortages in both buildings.

Swift said more schools or classrooms may close depending on new district COVID data that emerges over the next few days and that families should be aware that some transportation routes could be disrupted as schools reopen.

Swift shared that this week, approximately 200 members of staff were out with COVID.

“These cases directly affect every school, district location and all operations teams,” she wrote. “Increased absenteeism results from a cascade of COVID cases among staff, mandatory isolation days and those who are absent due to caring for an immediate family member.”

With the omicron variant responsible for significant community spread, more classrooms, grade levels or entire schools may be temporarily shuttered based on AAPS’ ability to safely staff buildings and supervise students, incidences of numerous positive cases within a classroom or school or Washtenaw County Health Department guidance in the case of an outbreak.

Swift announced these upcoming vaccination events for students, including boosters for children ages 12-5 years old:

Tuesday, January 11

Tuesday, January 18

Tuesday, January 25

Tuesday, February 1

The clinics will run from 4-6:30 p.m. at Pioneer High School and registration is required.

Swift said the district understands if some families would prefer to stay in virtual learning during the current COVID surge. She advised parents to contact the principal of their child’s school to discuss next steps.

Those hoping to enroll full-time in AAPS’ live virtual option are encouraged to contact Robin Kocher, A2Virtual Village Principal, at a2velementary@a2schools.org. Space is limited so interested families should reach out as soon as possible.