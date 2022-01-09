Fraternity at Eastern Michigan University sued to stop parties

YPSILANTI, Mich. – A prosecutor filed a lawsuit to try to temporarily stop parties hosted by a fraternity at Eastern Michigan University, citing sexual assaults and excessive alcohol consumption.

Delta Tau Delta in Ypsilanti has created a public nuisance, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

"We are trying to address what are very dangerous conditions that have been associated with partying and alcohol consumption at that fraternity,” Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit told The Detroit News.

A public nuisance lawsuit is a legal strategy sometimes aimed at drug houses or other crime dens. This lawsuit also seeks sexual assault and alcohol awareness training.

“We detailed 15 reported sexual assaults since 2014 that either occurred at parties or following parties at the Delta Tau Delta fraternity house as well as other sexual assault-adjacent incidents,” Savit said.

The fraternity hasn't commented on the lawsuit. Separately, local and national chapters recently settled a lawsuit with at least 10 women who said they were assaulted.

EMU said it shares Savit's concerns about the fraternity, though it also noted that Delta Tau Delta is managed independently and is located off campus.

“The safety and well-being of Eastern students is our top priority,” spokesman Walter Kraft said.