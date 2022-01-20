Ann Arbor resident wakes up to man in bedroom, stolen items

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Police are looking for a man who invaded a house on the 1000 block of Michigan Avenue this weekend.

Around 8 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16, a resident of the home woke up to find the intruder in their bedroom.

The man, believed to have entered the house through an unlocked door, claimed there was a drunk girl outside of the residence and left, officials said.

After finding no one outside, the resident discovered that a wallet, laptop and credit cards were missing and notified police.

Anyone with information should contact the Ann Arbor Police Department tip line at 734-794-6939 or through tips@a2gov.org.

In a release, the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security encouraged area residents to be proactive about home safety.

Community members are advised to: