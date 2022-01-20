Ann Arbor resident wakes up to man in bedroom, stolen items

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Police are looking for a man who invaded a house on the 1000 block of Michigan Avenue this weekend.
Around 8 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16, a resident of the home woke up to find the intruder in their bedroom.
The man, believed to have entered the house through an unlocked door, claimed there was a drunk girl outside of the residence and left, officials said.
After finding no one outside, the resident discovered that a wallet, laptop and credit cards were missing and notified police.
Anyone with information should contact the Ann Arbor Police Department tip line at 734-794-6939 or through tips@a2gov.org.
In a release, the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security encouraged area residents to be proactive about home safety.
Community members are advised to:
- keep their doors locked and windows closed
- store valuables out of plain sight
- not prop or hold open exterior doors
- close their blinds at night
- keep security bars in place and report
- know who is at their front door before opening it
- put a temporary hold on mail and deliveries while on vacation
- report suspicious incidents and behavior