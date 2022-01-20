21º
wdiv logo

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor resident wakes up to man in bedroom, stolen items

Anyone with information should contact Ann Arbor Police Department tip line

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Police Department, Crime, AAPD, Home Invasion, Washtenaw County, Stealing, Michigan Avenue

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Police are looking for a man who invaded a house on the 1000 block of Michigan Avenue this weekend.

Around 8 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16, a resident of the home woke up to find the intruder in their bedroom.

The man, believed to have entered the house through an unlocked door, claimed there was a drunk girl outside of the residence and left, officials said.

After finding no one outside, the resident discovered that a wallet, laptop and credit cards were missing and notified police.

Anyone with information should contact the Ann Arbor Police Department tip line at 734-794-6939 or through tips@a2gov.org.

In a release, the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security encouraged area residents to be proactive about home safety.

Community members are advised to:

  • keep their doors locked and windows closed
  • store valuables out of plain sight
  • not prop or hold open exterior doors
  • close their blinds at night
  • keep security bars in place and report
  • know who is at their front door before opening it
  • put a temporary hold on mail and deliveries while on vacation
  • report suspicious incidents and behavior

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email