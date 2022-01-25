Decades old Washtenaw County bowling alley to soon become Tesla facility

SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – This will be Bel-Mark Lanes last season, according to the Smoltz Family.

On social media, the family confirmed rumors that the bowling center, which has served the Ann Arbor area for over 45 years, will close and become a Tesla dealership.

In a post, the family said that the business will continue to operate as normal through April. Plans to celebrate the bowling alley are in the works but details have not been announced.

Thank you Ann Arbor for bowling with us since 1976. Yesterday it became official we are in our last season of bowling and will be moving on to other endeavors this summer. Bel-Mark will close as a Bowling Center and be turned into a Tesla Facility. We will be operating business as usual and plan to celebrate the years of business in late April. 🍻 Fondly, -The Smoltz Family via Facebook

Community members shared well wishes and stories of first dates, birthday parties and karaoke. Others lamented the change.

Marc Smoltz and his family took ownership of the 39-lane bowling alley in 2009. Back in December, the family hinted at the switch in a Facebook post.

“Every so often, people come knocking to try to buy Bel-Mark from our family. Many of you may have heard through the grapevine there is a pending offer. We value our customers and our community and want to remain transparent. Tesla is hoping to purchase our property and IF this is approved by the township, and IF the transaction is finalized mid January, Bel-Mark would conclude its final season in the spring of 2022.”

The electric vehicle hub was swiftly approved by the Scio Township planning committee before the end of 2021.