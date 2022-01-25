Lucinda Williams benefit performance at Michigan Theater rescheduled over safety concerns

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A benefit show raising funds for The Breakfast at St. Andrew’s has been postponed over COVID-19 safety concerns.

Grammy Award winner Lucinda Williams and Her Band were supposed to perform at the historic Michigan Theater in February for the fundraiser’s 12th annual year, but the show has been rescheduled for Friday, April 8.

Organized by Acoustic Routes and The Ark, the performance will support The Breakfast at St. Andrew’s during its 40th anniversary. The Ann Arbor non-profit has been giving free meals to hungry community members since 1982.

“We look forward to a great night of music and making a difference in the fight against hunger in our community,” said Jim Cain of Acoustic Routes in a release. “We appreciate the support of all of Lu’s fans and their patience as we worked to reschedule the show.”

Tickets for the performance will be automatically transferred to the new date, according to a release from Acoustic Routes. Concert goers who can’t make the April show can transfer or and sell tickets, among other options, on their TicketMaster accounts.

The Michigan Theater requires proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for all guests above the age of 5. All attendees must wear masks while inside the theater and will have their temperature checked.

The Michigan Theater is located at 603 E. Liberty St.