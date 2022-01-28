Humane Society of Huron Valley rescues five neglected cats in Lodi Township

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Five sick cats were rescued from unsanitary conditions in Lodi Township on Wednesday, said the Humane Society of Huron Valley.

The animals were allegedly living in a car with two residents who had been staying in motel rooms periodically. The adult cats were found sick, in need of care and medical attention, HSHV said.

“Our hearts go out to people who are unhoused and in need of their own intervention,” said HSHV CEO Tanya Hilgendorf in a release.

“This sad case gives us an opportunity to remind the community that we have many ways to help pet owners who are struggling and to avoid unnecessary suffering. In addition to the shelter, we have an emergency harbor program which is completely funded by donors in the community, a low cost veterinary clinic, and a free pet food pantry – and we remain open seven days a week.”

Michigan Penal Code notes that “adequate care”--food, water, shelter and sanitary living conditions--must be provided to animals,

Ad

“We are always grateful to those who speak out for animals in need,” Hilgendorf said.

If Washtenaw County community members suspect animal neglect can call 734-661-3512 or make a report on the humane society’s website.