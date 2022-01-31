Michigan basketball home game against Michigan State rescheduled for March 1

Hunter Dickinson #1 of the Michigan Wolverines posts up Julius Marble II #34 of the Michigan State Spartans during the first half of a college basketball game at Breslin Center on January 29, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan basketball’s home game against Michigan State, which was postponed due to COVID, has been rescheduled for March 1.

The game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. from the Crisler Center.

The two teams were supposed to meet in Ann Arbor on Jan. 8, but Michigan was forced to cancel back-to-back home games against Michigan State and Purdue due to COVID issues within its program.

Now, the Wolverines will play their in-state rivals two days after hosting Illinois and two days before hosting Iowa. Michigan’s rescheduled game against Purdue will also force it to play three games in five days -- at Penn State, vs. Purdue and vs. Ohio State from Feb. 8-12.

Ad

It’s been a difficult season for Juwan Howard’s team, which was ranked No. 6 in the preseason polls. A loss at Michigan State over the weekend dropped the Wolverines to 10-8 on the year, and the NCAA Tournament looks like a long shot for the defending Big Ten champions.

Michigan will take the court at home Tuesday night against Nebraska -- a team it beat handily during an early December road matchup.