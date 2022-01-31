28º
wdiv logo

WEATHER ALERT

All About Ann Arbor

Michigan basketball home game against Michigan State rescheduled for March 1

Original Jan. 8 matchup in Ann Arbor was postponed due to COVID

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Michigan Basketball, Michigan Hoops, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan, University Of Michigan, U Of M, Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County, Basketball, College Basketball, College Hoops, Juwan Howard, Local, Michigan Michigan State
Hunter Dickinson #1 of the Michigan Wolverines posts up Julius Marble II #34 of the Michigan State Spartans during the first half of a college basketball game at Breslin Center on January 29, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Aaron J Thornton, 2022 Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich.Michigan basketball’s home game against Michigan State, which was postponed due to COVID, has been rescheduled for March 1.

The game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. from the Crisler Center.

The two teams were supposed to meet in Ann Arbor on Jan. 8, but Michigan was forced to cancel back-to-back home games against Michigan State and Purdue due to COVID issues within its program.

Now, the Wolverines will play their in-state rivals two days after hosting Illinois and two days before hosting Iowa. Michigan’s rescheduled game against Purdue will also force it to play three games in five days -- at Penn State, vs. Purdue and vs. Ohio State from Feb. 8-12.

It’s been a difficult season for Juwan Howard’s team, which was ranked No. 6 in the preseason polls. A loss at Michigan State over the weekend dropped the Wolverines to 10-8 on the year, and the NCAA Tournament looks like a long shot for the defending Big Ten champions.

Michigan will take the court at home Tuesday night against Nebraska -- a team it beat handily during an early December road matchup.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email